Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

