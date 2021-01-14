Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 42,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 163,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74. The firm has a market cap of $399.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

