Vigilare Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.