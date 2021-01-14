Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $102.38. 137,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

