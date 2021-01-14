Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock traded down $14.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,739.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,613.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.