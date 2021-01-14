Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is James Hambro & Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Visa makes up 7.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $69,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

