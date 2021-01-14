Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.