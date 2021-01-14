Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Shares of V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

