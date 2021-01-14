Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.