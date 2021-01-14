Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,252. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $237.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

