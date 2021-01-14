Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSTO. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.