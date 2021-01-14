Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 240 price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 195.82.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

