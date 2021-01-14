Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,482. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

