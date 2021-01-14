Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $52,816,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 over the last three months.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.