Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.20 ($136.71).

Shares of WCH opened at €120.05 ($141.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.36. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €122.20 ($143.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

