Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,922. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

