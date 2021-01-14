Warburg Research Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.83 ($58.63).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €55.20 ($64.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

