Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Sells $444,792.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,446. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.