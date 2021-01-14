WAX (WAXP) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $61.35 million and $3.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,743,861,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,472,578 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

