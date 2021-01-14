WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $337.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

WDFC stock opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

