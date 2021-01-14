Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capri (CPRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

1/7/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. However, management remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic, including soft tourism, decline in high-end fashion and accessories sales as well as store closures. Markedly, the company expects its top-line to decline on a year over year basis, during the third quarter.”

1/4/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/30/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/7/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/20/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/16/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Capri by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

