Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 679,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,050. Weidai has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Get Weidai alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.