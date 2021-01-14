Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

