Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $57.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

