Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $57.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.54.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
