WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

