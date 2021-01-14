Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. 4,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

