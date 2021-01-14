WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 17145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WestRock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in WestRock by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

