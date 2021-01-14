WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Bank of America lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

