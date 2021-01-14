William Blair Weighs in on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NYSE AMN opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

