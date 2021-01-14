Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.00. Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 94,318 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

About Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

