WINk 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.99 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and $6.99 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005918 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

