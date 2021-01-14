Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $801.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.30 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $12,503,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 352.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

