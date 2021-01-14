Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wirecard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.49. Wirecard has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

