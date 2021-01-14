WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.76. Approximately 58,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 55,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 1,357.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund during the third quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

