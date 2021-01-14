Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

