WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.70.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$122.57 on Tuesday. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.28. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

