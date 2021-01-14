Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

XEL stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

