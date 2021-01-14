XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Down to $5,100.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,100.00, but opened at $4,810.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $5,026.20, with a volume of 55,370 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,584.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,289.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

About XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

