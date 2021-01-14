Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.55. Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 12,531,880 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

About Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.