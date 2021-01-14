Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) PT Raised to $3.00

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Sidoti from $2.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

YTRA stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

