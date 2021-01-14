YEE Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $814,710.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

