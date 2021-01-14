YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 43,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,397. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,528,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

