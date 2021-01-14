YOUengine 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

