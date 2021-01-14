Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yue Yuen Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

