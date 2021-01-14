Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.55 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.