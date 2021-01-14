Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

