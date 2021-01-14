Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.16 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $123.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $480.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,451 shares of company stock worth $1,521,011. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

