Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

