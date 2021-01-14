Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $346.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.80 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $340.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

