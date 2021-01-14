Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.39.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.